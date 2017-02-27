Positive initial response to KCS middle school rezoning plan

More than 1,100 students could be affected by upcoming zoning changes in Knox County Middle Schools. Overall, the initial response to the preliminary draft of the district's rezoning plan has been positive.

"I was pleased with the draft they came out with, I think all of Fountain City was relieved by that," said Brian Shupe, a parent of a Gresham Middle School 7th grader.

Shupe, and many in the Fountain City community, fought the zoning changes early on because they feared enrollment zones in their area would change. But all were pleasantly surprised when the preliminary rezoning plan was released Friday.

READ MORE: Draft plan shows Knox County Middle School zoning changes

"We like that Gresham hasn't been affected, and that the zoning lines remain as they originally were. We don't want that to change," said Shupe.

Originally, Shupe and others organized a meeting to speak out against the rezoning plan. Now that the preliminary plan has been revealed, the meeting will be used to show support for this first draft plan.

"We also know this is a draft and the hope now is we can see this to a vote to make it official," said Shupe.

Reverend John Butler, the president of the local NAACP and author of the complaint claiming rezoning would re-segregate the district, was critical of rezoning before the plan was released. However, he too is impressed with the plan so far.

"The proposal is a pretty good go at it. The goal that we wanted was to have kids come back to Vine and Vine is close to its capacity with this draft plan and has room to grow," said Butler.

READ: NAACP outlines claims against Knox County Schools

Butler doesn't think the draft is perfect. He would like to see more students go to Holston Middle School.

He said this "step in the right direction" does not mean the NAACP complaint is resolved.

"We cannot just let that be 'the fix' because it's not. We have to have state of the art facilities, and we have to have 21st century curriculums," said Butler.

Butler believes it is important to have "community schools," which is when students go to a school close to their home.

"We had kids who could see Vine from their house, but were getting bussed across the river to go to school. That needed to be fixed," he said.

Knox County Interim Superintendent Buzz Thomas said this plan will keep students in their communities.

"We like for our districts to be aligned with neighborhoods and to keep families together and to not have to travel long distances," said Thomas.

Thomas said another good provision of the plan is the "grandfather clause."

"Students going into 8th grade won't have to change schools. We're not only doing it for students, we're doing it for families. One of the things we heard was 'don't separate our kids' and send one child one place and one child another. So, we will leave that up to families" he said.

Thomas said the response has been positive because they listened to parents and the public.

"We held six huge public meetings, and we listened to what they told us," he said.

Thomas said there will be a series of more public meetings within the next month. Parents and the community will also be able to voice their concerns there.

"I'm hopeful there won't be many changes," he said.

After months of expecting to fight the plan, Shupe and his community will now fight for it.

"I would like to say thank you for hearing our concerns and voices of our community," said Shupe.

Draft KCS Middle School Rezoning Plan by Mark Bergin on Scribd

