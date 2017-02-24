Draft plan shows Knox County middle school rezoning changes

The opening of two new Knox County middle schools in August 2018 will alter the enrollment zones of six existing middle schools, according to a preliminary draft of the rezoning plan.

In an email sent to school board members with the subject line "Confidential" on Friday, Interim Superintendent Buzz Thomas said the district plans to schedule two or three public meetings to solicit feedback on the draft rezoning proposal. A final rezoning proposal will then be presented to the board of education for consideration.

The email, which was later obtained by WBIR 10News, said the preliminary draft plan was going to be released to the media Monday afternoon.

According to the draft plan, the new Hardin Valley Middle School will have a capacity of approximately 1,200 students, and will shift enrollment for students currently at Karns and Farragut middle schools. The enrollment at Karns will decrease to about 900 and Farragut will be about 1,300 based on 2018 projections.

The new Gibbs Middle School on Tazewell Pike will have a capacity of 600 students, and leads to a shift in the enrollment zones for Vine, Carter, Holston and South-Doyle middle schools, according to the preliminary draft.

Vine will have about 550 students, South-Doyle will have around 850, Holston will have about 575 and Carter will have about 650 students based on 2018 projections.

The draft plan also proposes "grandfathering" for rising eighth students and their siblings current enrolled in middle school who have been rezoned to stay at their original middle school. Eligible families will have to apply for a grandfathering transfer by the end of the regular student transfer window in February 2018. The grandfathering transfer would not include tranpsortation provided by the school district, however, according to the draft plan.

