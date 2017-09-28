KNOXVILLE - Some Knox County students plan Friday morning to protest potential changes to Knox County Schools' policies addressing harassment of employees and students.

Bailey Burroughs, a student at Bearden High School, said students with the Gay-Straight Alliance object to wording changes being considered by the Knox County Board of Education. The proposed changes were discussed and then delayed by the board at its meeting earlier this month.

Burroughs said members of the alliance planned to stage their protest within the school at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

According to an announcement Thursday, protests at other unnamed schools are planned Friday.

Proposed changes include striking the words "actual or perceived gender, sexual orientation" from the system's policy addressing employee groups that should be expressly spared from harassment.

In their place, the word "sex" would be placed.

The policy as it stands would continue to include protections from harassment of anyone based on age, national origin, disability, religion, race, color, genetics, veteran status "or any other federally protected area."

Some spoke out about the proposed changes earlier this month at the school board meeting.

A petition drive also has been launched, citing a "serious and pervasive problem with anti-LGBTQ harassment and bullying. Removing written protections for LGBTQ students and teachers will only make the harassment problems worse in our schools."

The school system issued a statement Thursday in reaction to rising criticism.

"The Board of Education will consider at its next meeting recommendations that would change some of the language in policies G-220 and J-210 (addressing harassment of employees and students). The final recommendations will be published with the meeting agenda next week.

"Knox County Schools does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of its students and employees for any reason. Proposed changes to the policies would not limit those protections.

"The district respects its students’ right to freedom of speech as long as it’s not disruptive to the learning environment."

