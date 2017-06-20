Report: Free tuition not enough to encourage many to attend college

Tennessee is set to become the first state to offer free community college to all adults, but a new report shows free tuition alone is not enough to encourage many Tennessee students to attend college.

The state-wide study, outlined by the nonprofit group Complete TN, based its findings off conversations with education leaders at nine round-table discussions. It cites transportation issues, “inflexible class schedules” and a lack of institutional support as some reasons why students may still not attend college.

The report outlines a disparity between urban and rural areas. In Knox County, nearly 70 percent of students attend college, while areas like Monroe and Cocke counties have rates as low as 43 and 46 percent, respectively.

On average, East Tennessee has a 58 percent college attendance rate, which is 4 percent lower than the state average and 11 percent lower than the nationwide average.

According to the report, participants expressed a need for area high schools, colleges and local employers to work together to expose students to regional career opportunities.

"To me the dream would be to have every single K-12 student already starting on a path, whether that’s pre-med or pre-engineering at a community college, or welding at TCAT," said Roane State Community College President Chris Whaley.

Whaley said Roane State stands apart from most community colleges by maintaining a physical campus in each of its eight main counties. That means many rural students in those areas have no other local options for non-technical college.

Complete TN’s report also cites a “limited flexibility” to help adult students balance school and life.

"Our students face significant barriers to success and a lot of times they're not academic," said Pellissippi State Community College President Anthony Wise.

Wise said the university was already aware of most of the report's disparities.

He said many Pellissippi programs are already in place to address those issues, including a recently launched free childcare program for parents. The community college will expand that program, which currently only exists on its Blount County campus, to its Knox County campus in the fall.

Wise said administrators are continuing to seek solutions to an ongoing question of college access, but said there is no one-size-fits-all answer to solving the issue across every community.

