Several school systems across East Tennessee will be closed Monday due to the spread of illness.

Grainger, Monroe, Roane, Rhea and Union county school districts, along with Oneida City Schools, have claimed a significant number of students missing class due to illness.

Grainger County Schools will remain closed for Tuesday as well.

The Christian Academy of Knoxville will also be closed on Monday. School officials say they've had reports of several illnesses, including the flu and stomach bugs.

