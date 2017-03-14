Several UT graduate programs rise in 'U.S. News & World Report' rankings

University of Tennessee campus

KNOXVILLE - “U.S. News & World Report” ranked several University of Tennessee graduate programs among the best in the country in its 2018 rankings.

Three of UT’s graduate programs took moved up in this year’s lists:

· The Haslam College of Business graduate program is now 29th among public universities, up five spots from last year.

· The College of Law is now 31st among public institutions, up five spots from last year. Its clinical training program ranks 11th.

· The Tickle College of Engineering graduate program is now 33rd among public universities, up three spots from last year. Its aerospace engineering program is 25th and its computer engineering program is 28th. Biosystems engineering, a collaboration with the UT Institute of Agriculture, ranks 21st.

Several of UT’s graduate concentrations are among the top at all public and private universities:

· Nuclear engineering is seventh in the nation.

· Supply chain management is eighth in the nation.

· The School of Information Sciences in the College of Communication and Information is 17th in the nation.

“Having strong graduate programs is key to our success as a top research university,” said Chancellor Beverly Davenport in a news release. “We provide students, across all disciplines, an opportunity to participate in research alongside some of the country’s most recognized faculty who are addressing some of the world greatest challenges.”

UT’s College of Nursing graduate program ranked 30th among public universities. The College of Education, Health and Human Sciences graduate program ranked 47th among public universities.

