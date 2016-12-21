Spotting a stroke: Principal teaches pupils what to look for, how to respond

Their principal suffered a stroke. Now pupils at West View Elementary School are learning how to recognize stroke symptoms to ensure someone who is stricken can quickly get help.

Beth Blevins, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, and her staff prepared a program that they presented Wednesday afternoon at the Mingle Avenue school. Children from pre-school to the fifth grade took part.

Blevins wanted her charges to know there are things they can do if they see someone having what turns out to be a stroke.

"I want them to not be scared when there's something happening around them and to be empowered to take action," Blevins said. "And I think, with the program, they're going to hear today they will know what to do and it won't be as scary."

The pupils toured an ambulance and met with staff members from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Blevins, principal at West View since 2015, was able to get to the hospital quickly for treatment after she fell ill. She formerly was principal at South-Doyle Middle School.

She been with the school system since 1993, according to the system.