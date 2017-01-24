Study: Tennessee ranked as No. 8 least-educated state in U.S.

A new WalletHub study found Tennessee ranked as the No. 8 least-educated state in the U.S.
The study released Tuesday compared the 50 states across 11 total metrics, which includes the percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma.
Tennessee ranked No. 39 in the quality of education and attainment gap.
Southern states hold 12 of the bottom 15 positions in the study’s most educated states rankings.
Most educated states, according to WalletHub
1. Massachusetts
2. Maryland
3. Colorado
4. Connecticut
5. Vermont
6. New Hampshire
7. Virginia
8. Minnesota
9. Washington
10. New Jersey
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. New York
14. Kansas
15. Hawaii
16. Illinois
17. Delaware
18. Nebraska
19. Montana
20. Alaska
21. Rhode Island
22. Maine
23. North Dakota
24. Wisconsin
25. Wyoming
26. Iowa
27. Michigan
28. Pennsylvania
29. California
30. Arizona
31. Missouri
32. South Dakota
33. Idaho
34. Ohio
35. Georgia
36. North Carolina
37. Florida
38. Indiana
39. New Mexico
40. South Carolina
41. Oklahoma
42. Texas
43. Tennessee
44. Alabama
45. Nevada
46. Kentucky
47. Arkansas
48. Louisiana
49. Mississippi
50. West Virginia
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs