Study: Tennessee ranked as No. 8 least-educated state in U.S.

A new WalletHub study found Tennessee ranked as the No. 8 least-educated state in the U.S.

The study released Tuesday compared the 50 states across 11 total metrics, which includes the percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma.

Tennessee ranked No. 39 in the quality of education and attainment gap.

Southern states hold 12 of the bottom 15 positions in the study’s most educated states rankings.

Most educated states, according to WalletHub

1. Massachusetts

2. Maryland

3. Colorado

4. Connecticut

5. Vermont

6. New Hampshire

7. Virginia

8. Minnesota

9. Washington

10. New Jersey

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. New York

14. Kansas

15. Hawaii

16. Illinois

17. Delaware

18. Nebraska

19. Montana

20. Alaska

21. Rhode Island

22. Maine

23. North Dakota

24. Wisconsin

25. Wyoming

26. Iowa

27. Michigan

28. Pennsylvania

29. California

30. Arizona

31. Missouri

32. South Dakota

33. Idaho

34. Ohio

35. Georgia

36. North Carolina

37. Florida

38. Indiana

39. New Mexico

40. South Carolina

41. Oklahoma

42. Texas

43. Tennessee

44. Alabama

45. Nevada

46. Kentucky

47. Arkansas

48. Louisiana

49. Mississippi

50. West Virginia

