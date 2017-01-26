Sunbright School closed Thursday due to 'potential armed threat'

SUNBRIGHT - Sunbright School is closed Thursday due to a potential armed threat.
Morgan County Schools made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday morning.
The school received a phone call about the threat from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Morgan County dispatch said a gunman could be near the school as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
All other Morgan County Schools are open Thursday.
Sunbright is a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school, according to the Morgan County Schools’ website.
