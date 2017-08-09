Teachers shop for free school supplies at Knox County Krogers

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County teachers got to shop for free school supplies at a dozen Kroger stores Wednesday morning.

The stores collected the supplies over the past three weeks through customer and associate donations.

Teacher Supply Depot takes place four times per school year. It is housed on the second floor of the former Cedar Bluff Intermediate School in West Knoxville.

Many students are not able to afford the supplies they need, so without the Supply Depot teachers would be forced to dip into their own pockets to buy classroom supplies for students with the greatest need.

