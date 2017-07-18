Teachers take part in aerospace workshop at UT Knoxville

Teachers are takng part in an aerospace workshop at UT Knoxville this week. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A group of teachers launched rockets for an aerospace workshop at UT Knoxville Tuesday.

The teachers spent the week on field trips and learning aerospace lessons to bring back to their classrooms. The workshop started back in 1994.

Organizers said because it's fun and practical, it usually fills up pretty quickly.

Aside from launching the rockets, teachers also dropped eggs from seven stories to see which ones would survive the fall.

Thirteen teachers took the workshop this year.

© 2017 WBIR.COM