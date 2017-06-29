Tennesee School for the Deaf names first deaf superintendent

2016 in review: education

KNOXVILLE - The new superintendent of the Tennessee School for the Deaf and West Tennessee School for the Deaf is the first deaf superintendent in the school's history.

Dr. Nancylynn Ward was announced as the schools' new leader on Thursday. She will oversee both the main campus in Knoxville and the West Tennessee campus in Jackson.

Dr. Ward is currently the assistant director of the national work component in planning, development, and dissemination at the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center on the campus of Gallaudet University in Washington D.C.

Ward is the first deaf superintendent since the school was established in 1844.

A welcome ceremony and celebration is set for July 7 at 6 p.m. in Tyson Park.

