Tennessee approves social studies standards

The Tennessee State Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to finalize Tennessee social studies standards for students statewide.

The new standards will take effect in 2019-2020.

The standards are the result of a multi-year review that included teams of Tennessee educators, subject matter experts, higher education faculty, state history and geography organizations, and multiple public comment opportunities, according to the state board.

“These new social studies standards provide a strong foundation for our students, due in part to incredible participation from educators and Tennesseans across the state in the review process,” said Sara Morrison, State Board of Education executive director. “Standards point the way for high-quality instruction in the classroom, which is our ultimate goal.”

The final version of the standards maps what students should know in each grade, and includes numerous elements, such as geography, Tennessee music history, civil rights history and a fifth-grade semester dedicated solely to Tennessee happenings.

The Tennessean