Tennessee high school seniors can retake the ACT for free

KNOXVILLE - Nearly 70 thousand high school seniors in Tennessee have been given the opportunity to retake the ACT.

The ACT Senior Retake Day will happen during the school day in students' schools. The goal is to give all students equal access to take advantage of the opportunity.

Students do not need to sign up to retake the test, it will automatically be provided.

School districts have been empowered to choose the testing date that is best for their students and causes the least disruption for those not taking the exam. Districts may offer the retake on Oct. 3, Oct. 17, or on both days.

October 2016 was the first time Tennessee offered public high school seniors the chance to retake the ACT for free, but it was only available to students who had previously taken the ACT as juniors and who were able to take it on a weekend testing date at a testing center, according to the release.

The state said of those who participated in the 2016 retake, nearly 40 percent increased their overall score.



The department’s research has shown that students have a high likelihood of increasing their score when they take the college entrance exam a second time.

In the first year of the state offering a free ACT Retake Day, an additional 1,300 students earned a composite score of 21 or above on the ACT, providing them access to $21 million in additional HOPE scholarship funds.

