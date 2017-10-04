TNReady: Less than 35 percent 'on track' in English

TNReady will replace TCaps for testing and will completely online.

KNOXVILLE - Less than 35 percent of Tennessee third through eighth graders are on track or advanced in English, according to newly released TNReady results from last year.

TNReady scores fall into one of four achievement levels: mastered, on track, approaching, and below

grade-level expectations.

“TNReady allows us to see how Tennessee students are mastering our state’s academic standards

as we transition to higher expectations at all grade levels,” Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said.

The results show less than 6 percent mastered the content and 28 percent of students were on track.

In math, 9 percent mastered the subject and 29 percent were on track.

District and school-level results will be released later this fall.

The Department of Education has said the results help teachers, students, and parents learn about students' strengths and areas for growth. It also provides specific feedback that can help parents understand how they can best support their child.

“Students have now set a new baseline for future growth that reflects the higher bar we are holding for all of our students. This is a key moment for our state, as we are now transitioning to the point where we have a true understanding of where students are from elementary through high school, and we can use that information to better support their growth,” McQueen said.

