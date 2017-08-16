UT Knoxville expecting more than 6K new students this fall

UT's Pride of the Southland Marching Band plays in the stands of Neyland Stadium in 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - More than 6,000 new students are expected to arrive on campus for their first week of classes on Rocky Top.

On Wednesday, UT said they're expecting 4,828 freshmen and 1,232 transfer students. The university has said the numbers change daily so they won't be final until day 14 of class.

Students started moving into residence halls this week. About 7,370 students are expected to live in university housing this year. Saturday will be the larges move-in day for first-year students.

This year's incoming freshmen are arriving with an average ACT score of 27 and an average high school GPA above 3.9.

Crunching the numbers of the incoming freshman class:

About 80 percent hail from Tennessee

From 89 or Tennesee's 95 counties

From 40 states and the the District of Columbia

From 31 countries outside the U.S.

Two new programs launching on campus this fall include the Honors Leadership Program and the 1794 Scholars Program. UT Knoxville expects more than 700 new honors students. According to a release from the university, about 1 in every 7 freshmen is part of a university-wide honors program.

We can’t wait to see what the Class of 2021 does inside, and outside, the classroom,” Kari Alldredge, vice provost for enrollment management said. “While we talk a lot about numbers—the size of the class, their academic credentials—the fact is, this is a class of diverse and accomplished students who will help shape what it means to be a Volunteer.”

Since 2012, freshman enrollment has grown incrementally each year. The growth is linked to the university's increasing graduation rate, which is now at about 70 percent, according to UT Knoxville.

Undergraduate enrollment is expected to be above 22,000 this year.

According to UT Knoxville, about 68 percent of all UT-funded scholarships are merit based and about 32 percent are need based.

The release states about 29 percent of the incoming freshmen are eligible for Pell grants.

About 95 percent of in-state freshmen qualify for the for the state’s lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship, which provides $3,500 in the first year toward tuition and fees.

