UT Knoxville offers printable Vol-themed coloring pages

KNOXVILLE - UT Knoxville is now offering Vol-themed coloring pages.

The university posted the coloring books to Twitter Tuesday morning.

The pages can be printed out straight from the internet so, from there, all you need is a box of crayons.

Click here to go directly to the pages to print.

Some of the options include the checkerboard on Ayres Hall and a chance to make your own design on the Rock.

