UT professor, grad student featured on National Geographic

UT CAMPUS - There are thousands of caves in Tennessee, and ancient Native American Art has been found in about 60 caves. These findings are getting national attention.
"We've been looking for archeological sites that have artwork in them and some of the artwork is on bluff tops and some of it is deep underground in caves. We found a lot of it as it turns out and it's the only place you can find it," said Jan Simek, UT professor and Interim head of the Department of Anthropology.
Native American art is not unique to Tennessee, but art found in underground caves is.
"Nowhere else in North America do people do this. That we have this really rich cave art tradition," said Simek.
Simek and UT grad student Beau Carroll study the art that's found. Their work recently gained the attention of National Geographic's show "Story of God" narrated by Morgan Freeman.
"Morgan Freeman was awesome. He's actually extremely intelligent," said Carroll.
