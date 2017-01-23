UT professor, grad student featured on National Geographic

Photo by Alan Cressler

UT CAMPUS - There are thousands of caves in Tennessee, and ancient Native American Art has been found in about 60 caves. These findings are getting national attention.

"We've been looking for archeological sites that have artwork in them and some of the artwork is on bluff tops and some of it is deep underground in caves. We found a lot of it as it turns out and it's the only place you can find it," said Jan Simek, UT professor and Interim head of the Department of Anthropology.

Native American art is not unique to Tennessee, but art found in underground caves is.

"Nowhere else in North America do people do this. That we have this really rich cave art tradition," said Simek.

Simek and UT grad student Beau Carroll study the art that's found. Their work recently gained the attention of National Geographic's show "Story of God" narrated by Morgan Freeman.

"Morgan Freeman was awesome. He's actually extremely intelligent," said Carroll.

"He was taller than I thought. He had very good questions," said Simek.

Simek and Carroll took the crew to Mound Bottom and Dunbar Cave, both in Middle Tennessee. The sites are both rich in Native American history and are believed to have been important locations in Native American's spiritual rituals.

"The caves were places where they could approach the power of the underworld," said Simek.

The episode Simek and Carroll are featured in, titled "Heaven and Hell," aims to take a deeper look into how different cultures and people see their versions of heaven and hell.

Carroll, a member of the Cherokee Nation, is happy to be involved in learning about his ancestors.

"If people realize anything I want them to realize that Cherokee people are still here," said Carroll.

Simek, who has spent his career studying different cultures and cave findings, agrees. He also hopes this episode shows everyone the good UT's Department of Anthropology does for the entire state.

"In some ways what we do as a research institution affects people in ways they don't know. By discovering things that were not known before, whether it was medicine or history or culture. An institution like this is of great value to the state in a whole variety of ways. Not the least of which is delving in and bringing up the unique aspects of what it means to be Tennessee," said Simek.

