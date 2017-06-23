UT professor invites student's baby to class

A University of Tennessee professor invited her student's baby to class, even offering to hold her while teaching, if the student ever had an issue finding childcare.

Last Wednesday, Morgan King, 21, had to miss Dr. Sally Hunter's Human Development class because she couldn't find a babysitter.

"I just didn't know what else to do," King said, "I emailed my professor after class and was apologizing for missing class that day. I explained a little bit of my situation. I'm a single mom."

King, who attends summer school and works part-time, hoped her professor would understand. But she didn't expect the reply she received.





"Hey Morgan, we were wondering where you were this morning," Hunter's response began.

She went on to excuse her absence and allowing her to make up the missed assignment. Then, she invited King's baby to class.

"In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, please feel free to just BRING HER with you to class," Dr. Hunter wrote, "I would absolutely be delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes. I work for the Department of CHILD and FAMILY studies-- so how terrible would it be, if I was unwilling to have a child visit our class? I'm very serious with this offer-- just bring Korbyn with you!"

King said as soon as she read the reply, she started crying.

"She was very understanding and accommodating to my outside life and schedule," King said.

King posted the full email on Twitter the next day, not realizing how much people would relate to the act of kindness.

Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn't find childcare & this was her response. I'm literally crying. So blessed/thankful😩😭 pic.twitter.com/3QaThJRXdo — Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017

The tweet triggered thousands of comments from people praising Hunter and encouraging Morgan.

Even the chancellor of the university, Dr. Beverly Davenport, was impressed.

Morgan, thanks for showing us challenges college students face. Prof Hunter, thanks for being part of the solution. https://t.co/YRkR90ovji — Beverly Davenport (@ChancellorDav) June 21, 2017

But Hunter didn't understand why she was "Twitter Famous," she wrote in an email to King.

"She doesn't even have a Twitter," King said. "She just doesn't think she did anything special, which speaks about the kind of person she is."

King hasn't needed to take Korbyn to class yet, but she's grateful to have the option as she works toward her goal of being a recreational therapist who helps children with disabilities.

"I have to get my degree for Korbyn, not just for me. It means a lot that people are really supportive," King said.

