UT students in London safe after Westminster attack

Three University of Tennessee students interning at London's Parliament as part of a study abroad program are accounted for and safe following Wednesday's attack, according to a University of Tennessee spokeswoman.

The students are among 40 from UT studying in the United Kingdom, according to Lola Alapo.

Twenty-eight of the students are in London at various locations.

UT's Center for International Education is in the process of contacting the others, according to Alapo.

Among those in London is UT student Bradley Battle of Knoxville. John Battle, Bradley Battle's father and a digital producer at the News Sentinel, said his son is safe and was on the other side of London at the time of the attack.

Bradley Battle is in the Haslam College of Business' Global Leadership Scholars, its honors program.

The attack occurred Wednesday afternoon in the busy Westminster area of London.

Reports indicated four people including a police constable died in the attack.

Authorities say it appears a man drove a vehicle on the Westminster Bridge that crosses the Thames near Parliament and is across from the London Eye. The man struck numerous pedestrians and then continued toward the nearby complex that houses the House of Commons and House of Lords, according to reports.

The vehicle crashed, the man got out, attacked the constable and was shot, according to witness accounts.

Names of the victims have not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

