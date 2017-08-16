Walland Elementary students sing special eclipse song

Walland Elementary students sang Meteorologists Todd Howell and Cassie Nall a special eclipse song Wednesday. (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - Walland Elementary students sang loud and proud about the total solar eclipse when Meteorologists Todd Howell and Cassie Nall paid them a visit Wednesday.

When Howell and Nall went to educate the kids on the eclipse they knew the answers to all of the trivia questions and were very excited about the celestial event on Monday, Aug. 21.

Their song is to the tune of Total Eclipse of the Heart but it's changed to Total Eclipse of the Sun.

