WATCH: UT president will give State of the University address on Tuesday

UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro (Photo: UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro)

NASHVILLE - University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro will present his second State of the University address in Nashville on Tuesday.

DiPietro is expected to address the system's recent achievements, challenges, and positions on significant issues. He will also present the President's Awards to four employees for "exceptional contributions to fulfillment of the University’s mission."

“The University of Tennessee is an economic engine and critical driver of quality in life in Tennessee, so our progress reflects and influences the state’s progress in multiple areas,” DiPietro said. “Those within the UT community and beyond deserve to hear where we are, where we’re going, and how they can be involved in moving UT forward.”

The live webcast begins at 4 p.m. You can watch it below or here.

(© 2017 WBIR)