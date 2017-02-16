Which schools are closed Friday due to illness

School Bus

A handful of East Tennessee and Kentucky school systems will be getting an extra long President's Day weekend due to illness.

Schools closed Friday due to illness:

Campbell County

Claiborne County (Through Tuesday)

Cocke County

Fentress County

Jefferson County

Harlan County, Ky.

This is the third week in a row that some East Tennessee schools have closed because of a high number of students and teachers getting sick.

Many of the schools are also closed next Monday due to President's Day, so most will not return to class until Tuesday.

