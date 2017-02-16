Which schools are closed Friday due to illness

A handful of East Tennessee and Kentucky school systems will be getting an extra long President's Day weekend due to illness.
Schools closed Friday due to illness:
- Campbell County
- Claiborne County (Through Tuesday)
- Cocke County
- Fentress County
- Jefferson County
- Harlan County, Ky.
This is the third week in a row that some East Tennessee schools have closed because of a high number of students and teachers getting sick.
Many of the schools are also closed next Monday due to President's Day, so most will not return to class until Tuesday.
