Which schools are closed Friday due to illness

Dr. Heather Edgley from East Tennessee Children's Hospital talks about how you can help prevent the spread of germs and keep yourself and your family members healthy this flu season.

WBIR 3:37 PM. EST February 16, 2017

A handful of East Tennessee and Kentucky school systems will be getting an extra long President's Day weekend due to illness. 

Schools closed Friday due to illness: 

  • Campbell County
  • Claiborne County (Through Tuesday) 
  • Cocke County
  • Fentress County
  • Jefferson County
  • Harlan County, Ky. 

This is the third week in a row that some East Tennessee schools have closed because of a high number of students and teachers getting sick. 

LIST: School closings

Many of the schools are also closed next Monday due to President's Day, so most will not return to class until Tuesday. 

(© 2017 WBIR)


