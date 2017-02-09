Education official, students react to bathroom bill being reintroduced

The bill would require students in public schools and public institutions of higher education to use restrooms and locker rooms that are assigned to persons of the same sex as that shown on the students' birth certificates.

Students at the University of Tennessee's Pride Center look to their gender neutral bathroom down the hall as a sign of acceptance.

They call the bill harmful and unnecessary.

"It would personally stop me from choosing to go to the bathroom I want to, being as I identify as gender fluid," said UT freshman Michael Lussire.

He feels the bill is a direct attack on the LGBT community.

"It makes me feel really sad that's a thing that's being done and I'm conflicted why that needs to be a thing," Lussire said.

He said it shouldn't matter who uses what restroom, or what stall.

"There's no harm in letting someone to go a bathroom they chose to go to this is the silliest thing I've ever heard of in the world. It's just letting someone use a restroom of all things," Lussire added.

While some may call it ridiculous, the bill is a political move that has raised concern about consequences, especially after a similar bill passed in North Carolina last year.

North Carolina's bill, HB-2, led to boycotts, lawsuits, and a promise of a repeal. A new bill filed Thursday in North Carolina is set to repeal their acting bathroom bill.

"In Knox County Schools, it has never been an issue. We have done very well I feel like as a district to meet everyone's needs on a case-to-case basis," said Knox County School Board Chairman Patti Bounds.

Bounds told 10News the board has bigger priorities than tackling new bathroom rules.

"We've got a lot going on with budget and rezoning and superintendent search, those to me are bigger issues at this time than the bathroom bill," she added.

(© 2017 WBIR)