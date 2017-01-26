Knox Co. seeking proposals for deteriorating Rule High School

The wet cement floor of Rule High School's 1949 addition is strewn with everything from discarded shoes and athletic trophies to office chairs, a bowling pin and a baby stroller. (Photo: WBIR)

County officials are looking for someone to revitalize Knoxville's Rule High School.

Most of the building has fallen into disrepair since closing in 1991.

Late last year, ownership transferred from Knox County Schools to Knox County.

Now, come Sunday, the county will be advertising its request for proposals to buy and redevelop the property.

The process couldn't come soon enough for the property. Stepping into the eastern portion of the building - the 1949 addition - is like stepping into a scene from a horror movie. The wet cement floor is strewn with everything from discarded shoes and athletic trophies to office chairs, a bowling pin and a baby stroller. And with no electricity, the ruins remain in pitch-black darkness

This deteriorated condition comes after more than a quarter century of disuse and people breaking in and using the building as a dumping ground.

RELATED: Demolition begins of Rule High School football stadium

"The largest portion of it is going to have to be torn down," County Mayor Tim Burchett told WBIR 10News. "There's no way you're going to save it. You know, you could save it but it would be millions. You go into the auditorium and you can see pigeons flying in. It's a hard hat area, it's unsafe."

Ben Sharbel, with Knox County Procurement, showed 10News around the school Thursday afternoon.

"This area, you can still get a sense of what the school was like," Sharbel said, walking down a hallway of lockers.

The west wing of the building may not be pretty - paint is peeling and ceiling tiles have fallen - but it is much more structurally sound than its eastern counterpart.

"I could see definitely some sort of educational or vocational school, trade school, mechanic school, something like that here," Sharbel said. "You could also see some sort of residential use."

Part of this portion of the building is even currently used as a county garage and storage area, with electricity and heating.

"This is in good shape compared to the rest of it," Sharbel said.

Given the condition of the 1949 addition, the county is open to all kinds of proposals for development.

"Let the market decide, but I hope it's something productive that we can restore the neighborhood in some sort of fashion," Burchett said. "Hopefully, we'll see something come from that. Hopefully, something that's positive for the tax rolls."

The school, which opened in 1927, was once a community hub. Now it's a nightmarish blight on the neighborhood - but one with a hopeful future.

"We would hope that whoever proposes and purchases the building would want to restore the historic value and character of the building as much as possible and practical," Sharbel said.

The redevelopment of Rule High School is a project years in the making, and county officials hope to name a developer later this year.

(© 2017 WBIR)