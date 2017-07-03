Eight family members escape North Knox County house fire

A house caught fire around 6 a.m. in North Knox County on Monday July 3, 2017.

A family of eight was able to escape an inferno after their house became engulfed in flames.

The Knoxville Fire Department said crews arrived at the incident at 3344 Orlando Street around 6 a.m. Monday.

The initial call came from a neighbor. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting 15 to 20 feet up from the vinyl siding from an exterior kitchen door.

Flames were coming out of a window crews believed to be the living room. All eight family members were able to get out quickly without getting hurt before crews arrived.

Fire crews were able to control the flames about 20 minutes after arriving. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which they believe was an accident that started around the kitchen.

KFD said the American Red Cross is helping the family with their needs.

