GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS - Big changes are underway for the cabins at historic Elkmont in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Funding is now in place to make progress on the plans unveiled in 2009 to preserve 19 cabins and destroy 55 others. Since those plans were announced, the Appalachian Clubhouse and Spence Cabin were restored in 2012 while the rest remained vacant and continued to deteriorate.

Now work has begun to stabilize four more of the 19 cabins spared by the park. The four cabins are located in the part of Elkmont known as Daisy Town.

A row of cabins in the Daisy Town portion of Elkmont.

"We have workers already there stabilizing those structures right now. By the end of this year, we hope [the four cabins] will be open for public access. It'll be a great opportunity for visitors to finally be able to walk into some of those cabins and enjoy them the same way visitors can go inside the cabins at Cades Cove," said Dana Soehn, GSMNP spokesperson.

The park is also about to begin taking bids from contractors to demolish 29 other structures in Elkmont.

"The solicitation for bids for the demolition work will go out in early February. The job will be to tear down 29 cabins. We hope to have the contractor selected by early-March and then start that demolition process," said Soehn. "We hope that demolition work could wrap up by the end of this year."

Windows of a historic cabin in Elkmont.

Workers have already started salvaging items from the cabins that will be destroyed.

"We're saving windowsills and some of the hinges and the hardware. Those are things that can be used to help restore the 19 structures we are saving," said Soehn.

The demolition work will require the closure of the popular Little River Trail and Jake's Creek Trail. Soehn said the demolition project will temporarily take a break to allow the park to hold popular annual events at Elkmont, most notably the viewing of synchronous fireflies in late-spring.

Jake's Creek and a cabin at Elkmont.

Elkmont is one of the most popular destinations in the Great Smoky Mountains and offers a glimpse of life in the decades before the property became a national park. Logging operations began harvesting timber from the area around 1880.

The timber industry was eventually replaced by a resort town where people enjoyed the area's natural beauty. Vacationers bought property and built 74 cabins along the rivers and creeks as part of the Appalachian Club. Elkmont's resort community was comprised of three neighborhoods: Daisy Town, Millionaire's Row, and Society Hill.

Historic Elkmont is comprised of three neighborhoods known as Daisy Town, Millionaire's Row, and Society Hill.

When the Great Smoky Mountains became a reality, the National Park Service allowed owners to keep their cabins until the early 1990s. Since then, the vacant buildings have crumbled. Signs now warn people to keep out of the unstable structures.

In 2009, the National Park Service announced plans to preserve 19 of the cabins and tear down the remaining 55. Of the 19 cabins spared, 17 are in Daisy Town where paved roads and parking lots allow visitors to drive directly to the site.

Aside from Spence Cabin, the only structure outside Daisy Town that will be saved is Byers Cabin in Society Hill. It has ties to David Chapman, who helped negotiate many of the land purchases to create the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Chapman Highway between Knoxville and Sevierville is named in his honor.

One of the cabins in historic Elkmont.

(© 2017 WBIR)