Employees without jobs after wildfires hope for help from Gatlinburg Relief Fund

The Lodge at Buckberry Creek burned in the wildfires, and now at least 25 of its 39 employees are without a job.

GATLINBURG - Employees and employers impacted by the recent wildfires say they hope the Gatlinburg Relief Fund can help them.

For its part, the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation plans to start giving out checks this week from the Gatlinburg Relief Fund.

The fund has raised about $1.4 million dollars so far and is different than Dolly Parton's My People Fund.

The Gatlinburg Relief Fund will give $1,000 per month, for three months, to the employees of businesses that were destroyed by the fires. It will also give $25,000 to the estates of people who died due to the fires.

Some local business owners and managers say the check distribution process is in the early stages.

The Lodge at Buckberry Creek burned to the ground the night of the wildfires, and co-owner Buddy McClean said the staff there was like a family.

"There's a total of 39 people that work for Buckberry Lodge, and there's probably at least 25 of them that don't have jobs right now," he told WBIR 10News Tuesday.

When he heard about the Gatlinburg Relief Fund, he was encouraged.

"I got a call from Mark Adams ... the new director of the Chamber, and he told me that there were funds available for our employees," McLean said. "That was my major concern when we had to shut everything down - that they would have either jobs or money coming in."

Nearby, Chalet Village Properties lost 48 of its 110 rental properties in the wildfires, which impacted employees,operations manager Ken Webster said.

"We've had to cut back hours," Webster told 10News. "We've tried to keep as many employees as possible, but we have had to lay off a few people, who there just was not enough work for."

Webster said he has not yet heard from the Chamber but is interested in the Gatlinburg Relief Fund.

"Anybody that works in our tourist-related businesses that are affected by these fires, they all should be able to get some help from that fund, and that's great," Webster said.

Chamber spokesperson Marci Claude said the Chamber is in the process of reaching out to business owners whose businesses were destroyed in the wildfires to get a list of the employees who lost their jobs. The foundation hopes to begin issuing checks later this week, she said.

"I have no idea how it works, all I was asked to do is to make sure I got information on the employees who didn't have jobs," McClean said.

He gathered that information on Monday night and Tuesday morning and has submitted it to the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. Now, he'll wait.

Claude did not have details about how and where the checks will be distributed.

10News asked a number of questions about the fund, which many people donated to, including how affected employees can go about receiving their checks. 10News is waiting to hear back from the Chamber about those questions.

