Endangered child alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl in Scott County

Desirae Roysdon (Photo: Custom)

SCOTT COUNTY - An endangered child alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Desirae Roysdon, 17, has a medical condition which compromises her ability to breathe and is without her medication, according to the TBI.

The missing child release says Roysdon was last seen at a relatives house on Wednesday, June 7. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5'6" and 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and solid pajama pants.

If you see Desirae, contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 423-663-2245 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

