WBIR
Close

Endangered child alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl in Scott County

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 3:15 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

SCOTT COUNTY - An endangered child alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. 

Desirae Roysdon, 17, has a medical condition which compromises her ability to breathe and is without her medication, according to the TBI. 

The missing child release says Roysdon was last seen at a relatives house on Wednesday, June 7. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5'6" and 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and solid pajama pants. 

If you see Desirae, contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 423-663-2245 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories