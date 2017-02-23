EndIt highlights fight against human trafficking

As part of 'Shine a Light on Slavery Day' the rock painted with a red 'X' on the University of Tennessee campus.

Congressman Bob Corker, retired NFL star Peyton Manning, and University of Tennessee president Joe DiPietro are just a handful of the people with Tennessee ties taking part in 'Shine a Light on Slavery Day.'

The fifth annual event is part of the 'end it movement' to create awareness about human trafficking. corker calls it a bigger problem now than its ever been.

While visiting the Vatican on Thursday, Senator Corker shared his photo with a red 'X' on his hand. Later in the day, he shared Manning's photo too.

Glad to have my good friend Peyton Manning standing with us in the fight against modern slavery. #EndSlaveryAct #enditmovement pic.twitter.com/hp87yRwiYc — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 23, 2017

"Slavery still exists in 165+ countries, including our own. Thankful for @SenBobCorker’s efforts on the #EndSlaveryAct," UT President Joe DiPietro shared on Twitter.

Corker sponsored the 'End Modern Slavery Initiative Act' to help eliminate slavery and human trafficking around the world.

At the Vatican today to discuss the #EndSlaveryAct and other important issues with Cardinal Parolin. Together, we can end it. #enditmovement pic.twitter.com/o11jOkiMvJ — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 23, 2017

Students on UT's campus also joined in the anti-slavery effort. Some spread out on the pedestrian walkway armed with red markers to get others involved.

Students are also raising money to fund a bill passed by the state last year-- with the goal of Reducing global slavery by 50 percent within seven years.





