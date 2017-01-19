Environmental groups protest Trump picks in Knoxville

People rallied against some of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees in downtown Knoxville on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Some East Tennesseans are calling on Tennessee's two senators to oppose President-elect Donald Trump's nominees to head the Environmental Protection Agency, the State Department and the Department of Energy.

The group delivered a petition to U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander's Knoxville office Thursday, urging Alexander and Sen. Bob Corker to oppose Trump's nominations of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the EPA, ExxonMobile CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to lead the Department of Energy.

More than 1,600 people signed the petition.

"I hope they hear the will of the people they represent and that they vote accordingly," said Axel Ringe, conservation chair of the Sierra Club Tennessee Chapter.

Sens. Alexander and Corker hadn't responded to the criticism of the nominees as of Thursday night.

