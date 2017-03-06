ESK jury finds Alex T. Wolf not guilty of crimes against 3 little pigs

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Alexander T. Wolf sat quietly in court as a jury listened to testimony in his trial for crimes against the three little pigs.

Throughout his arrest and trial, Mr. Wolf had claimed he had been framed. A jury deliberated and sided with Wolf with a "not guity" verdict and he walked away a free carnivore.

The trial of Alexander T. Wolf is an annual event at the Episcopal School of Knoxville. First graders study the traditional versions of "The Three Little Pigs" (in the traditional version of the story, the first and second pigs get eaten by the Big Bad Wolf). After reading the traditional stories, they read Jon Scieska's "The True Story of the Three Little Pigs," which allows Alexander T. Wolf to explain that the pigs framed him.



Unable to decide which story they should believe, the students put Alexander T. Wolf on trial.

The school has been holding this trial for 19 year now, and pull out all the stops: The first grade students dress as characters from The Three Little Pigs and third graders act as the jury. The teacher who organizes the mock trial says they've had a near 50/50 split in the verdict for guilty and not guilty over the years.

