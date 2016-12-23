Random Acts brightens day for seniors

Volunteers with Random Acts of Flowers delivered hundreds of poinsettias to people in the Knoxville area on Friday.

They stopped at four hospitals and three senior centers, delivering 600 poinsettias in all. The tropicals were donated by greenhouses in the area as well as members of the community.

Among their stops: the Sherrill Hills center in West Knoxville.

Residents appreciated the gift.

"Well, I'm 92 years old and I don't have many things to cheer me up so I'm glad to get the flowers," said resident Bill Smith.

Organizers say they want the residents to know that their community cares about them and wants them to have a Merry Christmas.