Ex-football player charged with killing girlfriend is out on bond

KNOXVILLE - The ex-Maryville College football player accused of fatally shooting his former high school girlfriend has been released on bond.

William Riley Gaul, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, theft and tampering with evidence.

On November 21, investigators say Gaul stood in the fenced backyard of 16-year-old Emma Walker and fired a gun into her bedroom. The popular Central High School cheerleader was killed as she lay in bed.

Gaul, whose arraignment was postponed on Monday, was being held at the Knox County jail on a $1 million bond. He was released on bond and is no longer in custody, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

He's due back in court for arraignment on February 13.

