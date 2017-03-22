This map shows the number of people in each state sickened by tained steroid injections in 2012. (Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

BOSTON - The co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy has been acquitted of causing the deaths of 25 people but convicted of other racketeering charges in a nationwide meningitis outbreak in 2012 that included Tennessee patients.

Barry Cadden was charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder, conspiracy and other charges under the federal racketeering law.

Overall, the outbreak killed at least 64 people and sickened 700 others in 20 states including Tennessee. Some reports put the death count at more than 70.

Mold cultures grow in a sample of a meningitis patient's spinal fluid. (Photo: The Tennessean)





The jury on Wednesday found that Cadden wasn't responsible for the deaths. But they found him guilty of racketeering, conspiracy and mail fraud charges.



The fungal meningitis outbreak was traced to contaminated steroid injections manufactured by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.



Prosecutors said Cadden ran the center in an "extraordinarily dangerous" way by skirting industry regulations on sterility and cleanliness in an effort to push production and make more money.

Cadden earned tens of millions of dollars as co-founder and head pharmacist at the center in Framingham, Mass.

Joan Peay of Nashville, who has been interviewed by an FBI agent from Massachusetts, has had two bouts of fungal meningitis, the second more severe than the first. Her husband, George, hopes that her symptoms do not come back. (Photo: John Partipilo / The Tennessean)

Defense lawyer Bruce Singal argued that there was no evidence that Cadden was responsible for the deaths, rejecting the government’s claims that the center's facilities disregard for health standards gave rise to mold, bacteria, flies and even oil seeping up through the floor.

Cadden is the first defendant to be tried in the case. Supervisory pharmacist Glenn A. Chin, who allegedly oversaw the room where tainted batches were compounded, also faces second-degree murder charges and is expected to be tried after Cadden.

Twelve others were initially charged with lesser crimes; some had their charges dropped. Others have pleaded guilty.

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to this report.

