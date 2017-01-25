Ex-State Rep. Armstrong sentenced to probation, fined $140K

Former state Rep. Joe Armstrong

KNOXVILLE - Former longtime state Rep. Joe Armstrong was sentenced Wednesday to three years of federal probation for tax fraud and ordered to pay back the money prosecutors say he failed to report to the IRS in 2008.

In addition, Armstrong will spend six months on house arrest and wear an electronic monitoring device. He'll also have perform 300 hours of community service.

In total, the ex-state House member will pay $99,943 to the IRS; another $40,000 in fines; and the cost of prosecution.

Prosecutors were initially seeking as much as three years in prison for Armstrong.

Last month, however, the U.S. Probation Office – using guidelines to determine his sentence – calculated a much lower penalty range based on the amount of taxes lost to the IRS.

Prosecutors argued Armstrong cheated the government out of more than $100,000, an amount that carries a stiffer sentence. The court, however, sides with Armstrong, finding that the lost was just under that at $99,943.

That $57 difference meant the ex-state representative was looking at a maximum of 21 months in prison.

A federal jury in August found the East Knoxville Democrat guilty of filing a false and fraudulent tax return, a felony, after prosecutors argued that the ex-legislator failed to report taxes on a $312,000 profit he made from selling cigarette tax stamps in 2008.

A month later, Armstrong officially retired from his 15th District the state House seat that he held for almost three decades.

