Ex-TVA contractor gets probation for padding expense report

KNOXVILLE - A former contract employee for the Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Department of Energy was sentenced on Thursday to three years probation and ordered to perform some 150 hours of community service for padding his expense account by almost $116,500.

U.S. District Judge Tom Varlan also fined ex-contractor Jim L. Calloway $116,493 in restitution but waived it, since Calloway “does not have the ability” to pay it, court records show.

Prosecutors say Calloway defrauded the government by filing “false, fictitious and fraudulent” claims for living expenses between 2011 and 2015.

Records show he told the federal agencies that he maintained a Texas address until December 2015 when he really moved to Tennessee in June 2011.

