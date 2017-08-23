Legal expert: City can ban guns at Confederate monument protest

KNOXVILLE - The city of Knoxville will ban weapons during a planned protest at the Confederate monument in Fort Sanders on 17th Street on Saturday.

But days before the protest is set to take place, many people are asking how the mayor's office can ban firearms in a state that allows permits for open carry.

"The law of the state of Tennessee is that it's okay if a city wants to ban guns in a sensitive area," said Lincoln Memorial University professor of law Stewart Harris.

While the Volunteer State issues permits for the concealed or open carry, guns and other weapons will be banned from this weekend's Confederate monument protest.

"If the city does that, then the city has to control access to that area and have some sort of metal detector there--some sort of gun detector there," said Harris.

Harris knows exactly how much power the law gives the city of Knoxville when it comes to guns.

He says there are limitations to the Second Amendment right.

"The law is developing, but by and large the government can reasonably regulate arms to make sure that people that people with mental problems, bad guys, don't get their hands on them, keep them out of the hands of children, things of that sort," said Harris.

That law is related the 2008 Supreme Court decision in The District of Columbia v. Heller.

The Duncan School of Law professor says it most likely makes the city's decision to ban firearms constitutional.

This weekend, the city hope these rules keep the community safe.

"You have at least two different groups that sadly have had a tendency, in recent days and weeks, to get violent with each other," said Harris. "So I think quite reasonably the city of Knoxville could put a cordon of police between them, or maybe saw horses or some other barrier."

Harris also said the First Amendment protects all speech, even if the speech contains possibly offensive racial language.

However, he said when speech turns violent, that's when police have the right to shut a protest down.

