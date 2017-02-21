Expert: Warm winter doesn't always mean more bugs in summer

We've heard from viewers who are concerned the mild winter will mean more annoying pests this summer.

Bug expert and UT Extension Agent David Grandergriff says that is partially a myth.

"It's an old wives' tale that we've got to have a cold enough winter to kill all the bugs off and if we do, we'll have less bugs. But that's simply not the case," said Vandergriff.

Vandergriff said just because we're having a warm winter doesn't mean we're going to have more mosquitoes, flies and ants this summer. He adds the bug population is impacted more by moisture than temperature.

Since we were in a significant drought when the bugs laid their eggs, they may not survive and we could end up with fewer bugs this summer.

Vandergriff said temperature can come into play when bugs don't have time to prepare.

"If it gets really cold really early or really late whenever they're not properly prepared for it, those will knock their numbers down considerably," he said.

We will have to wait and see how the weather pans out for the rest of the season, but Vandergriff expects to see a typical number of bugs if not slightly fewer this summer.

