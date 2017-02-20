Experts: Hard freeze could still hit East TN

It's been so warm here in East Tennessee, Saucer Magnolia trees are blossoming a full month early, UT Gardens director Sue Hamilton says. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - With the sounds, smells and temperatures of spring already here, it's hard to believe it's only February. Spring, technically, is still one month away.

At the UT Trial Gardens on Monday, many people were out enjoying the weather - and Presidents Day off from school.

"It's wild, but we love it. It's our kind of winter!" Darcy Welch said, who was enjoying the day with her husband and two boys.

From flowers and flowering shrubs to trees and grass, vibrant green and colors across the spectrum can be seen at UT's gardens.

Sandy Arden, an avid gardener, was strolling there Monday with her husband.

"The Lenten Rose is right there that is blooming. All these beautiful daffodils," she pointed out. "And some of the shrubs are trying."

As a Knoxville native, she knows not to get her hopes up.

"You never know what's going to happen in March," Arden said. "A big toss-up. Like the blizzard of March of '93? Bad."

Sue Hamilton is UT Trial Gardens director.

"I think we still have a really good chance of Mother Nature reminding us that it's still the winter season," she said.

All these blooms this early in the season, she said, is unusual.

"My goodness, we've got weeping willow leafing out," she said. "We've got Saucer Magnolias in full bloom, and we typically don't see that until well into March."

In East Tennessee, she said, the last hard freeze sometimes comes in mid-April, still two months away.

"We all need to just brace ourselves. I find it hard to believe that we're going to escape winter with no more harsh, freezing, cold, icy, snowy weather," Hamilton said.

Continued warm weather followed by a hard freeze could be bad news for a lot of plants.

"The further along we get with this warmer weather and things really, like-- if you want to say 'the sap starts flowing,' you know, and trees, especially, trees and shrubs breaking their dormancy, that's what's going to hurt if we get a hard freeze a little bit later," she said.

In that case, she said, older, established trees would be fine but younger plants could die.

By contrast, exactly two years ago, on Feb. 20, 2015, it was the Friday of an entire week off of school for many East Tennessee district because of ice storms.

