Expert advice for dealing with stink bugs

Spring has officially sprung, and so has stink bug season. The creepy crawlers are showing up more and more as the weather warms up.

Experts with UT Extension say the reason you may see them inside your home is because they're trying to find a way out.

Once winter ends, those bugs are looking to get back outside. Neal Denton with UT Extension, said you don't want to seal up the cracks and crevices where stink bugs may have been hiding quite yet.

"Homeowners really shouldn't try to stop them from leaving," Denton said. "You want them out of the house. After they're gone, you go and find all those cracks and crevices, places where you find dead ones and try to seal up that hiding space,"

He also warns against using pesticides on the bugs when they are in your home because they are much harder to deal with inside.

Once the bugs get outside, it's not over. They can cause damage to fruits and vegetables in your garden.

