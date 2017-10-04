Explosion reported at Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport

Fire crews were dispatched to Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport as several reports of explosions have been heard coming from the campus.

A journalist for News 5 posted outside the plant described a loud, audible explosion coming from the property.

No injuries have been reported.

Click here to see a view of the plant from Bays Mountain.

Below is a photo taken from WCYB's Bays Mountain cam at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday morning:

Kingsport City Schools spokesperson Andy True says all students at all city schools have been told to shelter in place.

Northeast State Community College's Kingsport campus has also been instructed to shelter in place.

Here is the official statement from the Eastman Chemical Company:

Around 10:00 a.m., Eastman experienced a process upset in the coal gasification area of its Kingsport manufacturing site. The upset created a loud noise and a visible plume. No one was injured. In an excess of caution, our employees are currently sheltered in place as we are working to secure the area. Until more information is known, near neighbors are advised to do the same. That means to stay indoors, turn off your HVAC system. More information will be updated on eastman.com, the Eastman Careline 423-229-CARE and local media.

A person on WCYB's Facebook page shared a photo of the explosion from Cave's Drug Store, saying it "shook our building like an earthquake twice."

WCYB