'Extremely hangry' woman fights McDonald's employee

A woman leaps on the counter at a McDonald's in Des Moines on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Photo: Screenshot from video provided by Amanda Gravely) (Photo: Custom)

DES MOINES — A woman gave new meaning to the word "hangry" Saturday as she fought with McDonald's employees over the delivery of a meal at a Des Moines restaurant.

Two men and a woman ordered McChicken sandwiches about 9 p.m. CT, but apparently were hungry and upset about the wait time, according to a police report.

The employees told police the woman came to the counter and started yelling that she wanted either her food or her money back.

"Give me my (expletive)!" the woman is heard shouting in a video recorded by another customer.

The heated, profanity-laden argument continued between McDonald's staff and the woman, the video shows. The manager is seen handing the woman a McChicken sandwich she ordered, but the woman rejects it and throws the chicken sandwich back in her face.

Two men with the woman soon approached the counter and an employee attempted to dial 911, but the woman knocked the phone out of her hand and then punched her, the employee told police.

In the video, the manager holds back a punch, which prompts the woman to climb the counter and throw punches of her own. She knocks over a couple of bottles and the fighting continues.

"Grab her hair," one of the men who accompanied the woman is heard saying in the video.

After the woman went across the counter, a man she was with went through a door behind the counter and grabbed the woman around the throat with his arm, the report states.

As many as nine people behind the counter were involved in the altercation, with staff and the two men among others having to separate the manager and woman.

The men and women then left and were not at the McDonald's when police arrived.

Employees said they believed the irate customers were intoxicated.

Two employees were shoved during the altercation, but none was hospitalized for injuries.

Amanda Gravely, 34, of Des Moines, captured video of the incident while she was in the drive-thru with her husband and children. She said they were still waiting for a McFlurry they ordered.

"We noticed it was really short-handed," Gravely said Sunday night. "The drive-thru was packed."

Gravely said the "extremely hangry" woman in the video "screamed and yelled a lot more" prior to when she started recording. She thought the altercation was "crazy" and was worried about her kids hearing and witnessing it.

"(I) wanted to record in case it escalates," Gravely said.

Gravely received her McFlurry moments after the brawl concluded.

"Now we have to think twice: Just how important is that chicken sandwich?" Gravely said.

