FAA officials: Four dead after plane crash in northern Georgia

MURRAY COUNTY, GA - The Murray County Sheriff confirmed to our NBC affiliate WRCB-TV in Chattanooga a plane crashed in Ramhurst, Ga., thirty miles east of Dalton.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Piper PA-23 went down at 4:44 p.m.

Officials confirmed it was a twin engine plane.

It happened off of Old 411 South near Piney Hill Road.

After searching the area, officials confirmed they found four people dead.

The FAA said they will investigate, and the NTSB will determine the cause of the crash.

