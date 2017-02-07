Vietnam veteran Cliff Willis on the Mekong River. (Photo: WBIR)

MEKONG DELTA, VIETNAM - Floating down a river in Vietnam he first patrolled almost 50 years ago, the first reaction for one Navy veteran from Tennessee was relief.

“I’m glad no one is shooting at us,” said Cliff Willis with a chuckle.

In his mid-20s Willis hunted enemy boats on a Navy vessel with a crew known as the “River Rats.” They scoured side channels looking for Viet Cong soldiers moving weapons and supplies up and down the strategic Mekong Delta in south Vietnam.

Navy veteran Cliff Willis in his mid-twenties during his service in Vietnam

It is a place where tightly woven vegetation along the riverbanks towers over small tributaries, the jungle plants fold inward forming one long green tunnel.

More: Facing Ghosts: Battlefield flag returned

It is territory that offered fertile ground for ambushes during the war. And that kept Willis and his crew mates on guard from dawn to dusk worried about what they faced around the next bend.

“Today, being on the water brings back some of it,” Willis said as he stepped into a small sampan. That in itself offered a unique perspective for the veteran from Knoxville who recalls those flat bottom boats were the key mode of transportation for enemy troops moving up and down the river.

East Tennessee veterans tour the Mekong Delta. (Photo: WBIR)

Also aboard the river journey, the sister of a Vietnam veteran. Her brother wasn’t ready to make the trip back so she decided to sign up as a way to honor his service.

“I have been talking back and forth to some of the guys and they have told me how to go back and talk to my brother,” said Jaqueline Bridgeman during a stop for lunch along the voyage.

“I want to tell him about all these guys that have been in a similar situation that he has been and he does not have to be burdened for 50 more years, he can just let it go,” Bridgeman said.

It was a full day, on a far flung river, defined by curiosity and camaraderie.

(© 2017 WBIR)