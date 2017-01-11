FAFSA Frenzy Day helps high school seniors prepare for college

Fafsa.gov (Photo: Custom)

TN Achieves representatives will be in the Knoxville community on Thursday helping students file their FAFSA forms ahead of next week's deadline.

It's part of the statewide initiative FAFSA Frenzy. Seniors must complete the FAFSA forms by Tuesday to qualify for federal and state grants, including the Tennessee Promise and Hope Scholarships.

Parents and students could start filling out their FAFSA forms in October, but Gov. Bill Haslam wanted FAFSA Frenzy Day to be the last big push to get more people signed up.

TN Achieves Communications Director Amanda Bolden says parents should find their financial information before they get started.

"Most students will require parent or guardian tax information, and it is important you do use the correct year's tax information, which for the 2017-2018 FAFSA will be based off of 2015 taxes," Bolden said.

TN Achieves representatives will be at several local high schools Thursday to help students and answer any questions.

AUSTIN EAST HIGH SCHOOL: , JANUARY 12, 2017 FROM 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., JANUARY 9 - 13, 2017 FROM 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

BEARDEN HIGH SCHOOL: JANUARY 12, 2017 FROM 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL: JANUARY 12, 2017

FARRAGUT HIGH SCHOOL: JANUARY 12, 2017 FROM 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

FULTON HIGH SCHOOL: JANUARY 12, 2017 FROM 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

GIBBS HIGH SCHOOL: JANUARY 12, 2017 FROM 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

For more information, go to the TN Achieves website. You can find the FAFSA forms here.

