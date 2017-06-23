Faith Baked Cakes Deep Unfried oreos

Prepared by Shona & Lee with Faith Baked Cakes
Deep Un-Fried Oreos
Ingredients:
1 can (8 oz) Pillsbury™ refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
8 Oreo™ creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F.
Unroll dough; separate into 8 triangles.
Place 1 cookie on wide end of each triangle. Fold dough up and
over cookie to cover completely; pinch seams to seal tightly.
Place on cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. Sprinkle
tops with chocolate chips.
Bake about 12 minutes or until puffy and light golden brown.
Good idea: serve with ice cream
