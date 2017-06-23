WBIR
Faith Baked Cakes Deep Unfried oreos

For more information on Faith Baked Cakes visit their Facebook page or faithbakedcakes.com or call 423-754-6427.June 23, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 7:00 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

Prepared by Shona & Lee with Faith Baked Cakes

Deep Un-Fried Oreos

Ingredients:
 1 can (8 oz) Pillsbury™ refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
 8 Oreo™ creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
 1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
 
Directions:
 Heat oven to 350°F.
 Unroll dough; separate into 8 triangles.
 Place 1 cookie on wide end of each triangle. Fold dough up and
over cookie to cover completely; pinch seams to seal tightly.
 Place on cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. Sprinkle
tops with chocolate chips.
 Bake about 12 minutes or until puffy and light golden brown.
 
Good idea: serve with ice cream

