Faith Baked Cakes Deep Unfried oreos

Deep Un-Fried Oreos Prepared by Shona & Lee with Faith Baked Cakes



Ingredients:

1 can (8 oz) Pillsbury™ refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

8 Oreo™ creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies

1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Heat oven to 350°F.

Unroll dough; separate into 8 triangles.

Place 1 cookie on wide end of each triangle. Fold dough up and

over cookie to cover completely; pinch seams to seal tightly.

Place on cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. Sprinkle

tops with chocolate chips.

Bake about 12 minutes or until puffy and light golden brown.

Good idea: s erve with ice cream

