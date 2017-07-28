WBIR
Faith Baked Cakes recipe for Fried Chocolate Covered Strawberries

WBIR 5:57 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

Fried Chocolate Covered Strawberries
 
Ingredients
 
1 pint of strawberries
1 cup dark chocolate, melted
(Chocolate Almond Bark will work as well)
1 cup 'just-add-water' pancake/waffle mix
Vegetable oil, for frying
Powdered sugar for dusting
Skewers
 
Directions
1. Heat the oil to 350*F.
2. Pull the stems off the strawberries and skewer each one.
3. Dip the skewered berry into the melted chocolate and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill until the chocolate has set.
4. Mix the waffle mix according to the packet instructions and dip each chocolate covered strawberry into the mix, then fry until golden brown - about 1-2 minutes.
5. Serve dusted with powdered sugar.
 
