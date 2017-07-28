Faith Baked Cakes recipe for Fried Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Fried Chocolate covered strawberries from Faith Baked Cakes.

Fried Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Ingredients

1 pint of strawberries

1 cup dark chocolate, melted

(Chocolate Almond Bark will work as well)

1 cup 'just-add-water' pancake/waffle mix

Vegetable oil, for frying

Powdered sugar for dusting

Skewers

Directions

1. Heat the oil to 350*F.

2. Pull the stems off the strawberries and skewer each one.

3. Dip the skewered berry into the melted chocolate and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill until the chocolate has set.

4. Mix the waffle mix according to the packet instructions and dip each chocolate covered strawberry into the mix, then fry until golden brown - about 1-2 minutes.

5. Serve dusted with powdered sugar.

