Faith Baked Cakes recipe for Fried Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Fried Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Ingredients
1 pint of strawberries
1 cup dark chocolate, melted
(Chocolate Almond Bark will work as well)
1 cup 'just-add-water' pancake/waffle mix
Vegetable oil, for frying
Powdered sugar for dusting
Skewers
Directions
1. Heat the oil to 350*F.
2. Pull the stems off the strawberries and skewer each one.
3. Dip the skewered berry into the melted chocolate and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill until the chocolate has set.
4. Mix the waffle mix according to the packet instructions and dip each chocolate covered strawberry into the mix, then fry until golden brown - about 1-2 minutes.
5. Serve dusted with powdered sugar.
For more information about Faith Baked Cakes visit their website.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs