Faith Baked Cakes share recipe for Reindeer Peanut Butter Fudge

Reindeer Peanut Butter Fudge



1 1/2 cups smooth peanut buter

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter

4 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

3 Tbs. Milk



Directions:



Coat a 9 inch glass pie plate with cooking spray



In large microwaveable bowl, combine peanut butter and butter. Microwave at 80% power for 1 to 2 minutes or heat on stove top on medium heat until butter is melted. Add remaining ingredients; mix well and press into pie plate.

Place in refrigerator 1 to 2 hours, or until firm, then remove and cute into eight wedges.

Make the Merry!

Wrap your fudge in colorful plastic wrap and tie with festive ribbons. You can even add beaded eyes and a felt nose to the wrapper.