Fall festivities: What you can do this October in East Tennessee

There are plenty of family fun opportunities this October, and we wanted to share those opportunities with you!

You can enjoy the Unicoi Apple Festival Oct. 6 and 7 in Erwin, Tenn. This will be their 40th annual festival featuring more than 350 arts and crafts vendors. Over 100,000 people attend every year and the turnout is expected to be even greater this year.

This year will be the 21st annual Brewers Jam at World's Fair Park. On Oct. 7, you can try some craft beer, listen to music and eat tasty food. The event will run from 2 p.m. until 6.

In Spring Hill, Tenn., you can check out the 14th annual Hamfest. That's Oct. 7 at 804 Branham Hughes Blvd. Southern food, music, art and a mechanical bull will all be at the festival.

The official pumpkin pageant for pumpkins in Allardt, Tenn. There are even different categories such as "Junior Pumpkin" and "Miss Pumpkin." These pumpkins might even be considered for a world record. You can enter your pumpkin for only $10. The winner gets $200.

Drop off for the pumpkins is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. at Allardt Medical Clinic.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. at Allardt City Hall.

The 26th annual Oktoberfest is Oct. 20 and 21 at 2892 Highway 70E in Crossville. The event will have all types of German food, live music, with domestic and imported beverages. Admission is $6 in advance and $7.50 at the door. Children under 14 get in free.

Dead Man's Farm in Lenoir City is open every Friday through Sunday in October with times ranging from 7:30 to 11:30. It's located off 9567 Highway 11E.

General admission prices are $20. This is for Halloween lovers.

Another haunted experience straight out of East Tennessee. Open every weekend in October with tickets starting at $23. This is located next to Powell High School off 1904 West Emory Road.

Based on a true story, you might want to come prepared for this haunted attraction. It's located off of 7588 West Andrew Johnson Highway in Talbott. It's open every weekend in October and some weekdays. Check their website for more details on those dates.

Tickets starting at $28.

This is the oldest corn maze in East Tennessee. It's located at 1126 Maple Lane in Greenback. There are many activities such as a regular corn maze, a haunted corn maze, hayrides and a pumpkin patch. Maple Lane is open each weekend in October. You are provided a compass to navigate your way around.

Hayride tickets start at $3 and corn maze tickets start at $10.

Check out Mayfield this season located in Athens of TN-307. There are two corn mazes, a pumpkin patch and a couple of haunted tours (for those who love spooky events).

Admission starts at $9 for kids. You can check their website for dates of each events.

You can check out a pumpkin patch and enjoy hayrides at Oakes Farm! This is located in Corryton off of 8240 Corryton Road.

Dates and prices vary, so check their website for more details.

This is Kyker Farms' 10th season with five different mazes. They're located off Highway 66 in Sevierville, Tennessee. It's family friendly with activities such as a pumpkin patch, bouncing pillow and zip line.

Kyker Farms is open the whole month of October. Check their website for more details on events.

You can take your pick at all types of apples now until late November at Baxter's Orchard. That's located at 5446 East Parkway in Cosby, Tenn.

It's open Monday to Sunday 8:00 till 6:00 p.m.

You can explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at anytime, whether that's through hiking, biking or just sight-seeing. The Smokies are expected to peak in color around mid-October for this coming fall season, so you can always check out the splash of red, yellow and orange all across the mountains this year.

